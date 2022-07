Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 17:37 Hits: 3

After political wrangling between government and opposition over the issue, Albania’s parliament approved a resolution that “remembers and honours” the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

