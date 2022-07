Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 13:36 Hits: 3

Chinese forces may well have to land in Taiwan before the world finds out whether the US is willing to defend the island militarily. But overt military threats are not the only – or even the most effective – way to deter a Chinese invasion.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/is-taiwan-strategic-ambiguity-effective-deterrent-to-china-by-koichi-hamada-2022-07