Global South Is Facing a Complete Energy Crisis from Oil to Natural Gas Amid Ukraine War Pandemic

Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022

Protests over fuel shortages are unfolding around the world — in Sri Lanka, Ghana, Peru, Ecuador and elsewhere — over high gas prices. We look at the impact of rising fuel costs on countries in the Global South with Antoine Halff, former chief oil analyst at the International Energy Agency, now at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. He contextualizes the fuel shortage as part of a greater global energy crisis created in part by dependency of nations like Sri Lanka on imports and the imbalance in supply and demand resulting from COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

