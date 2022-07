Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 23:14 Hits: 6

A new UN report on hunger shows that the number of acutely hungry worldwide is increasing as fuel and food prices soar. The war in Ukraine has intensified the crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-record-345-million-people-marching-to-the-brink-of-starvation/a-62389284?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf