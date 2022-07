Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 05:16 Hits: 7

After capturing Lysychansk, Russia is advancing on other Donbas cities. The battle for Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut will be decisive.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-why-russia-wants-to-take-last-three-major-cities-in-donbas-region/a-62388866?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf