The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Russia's war in Ukraine set to be focus of G20 talks in Bali

Category: World Hits: 7

Live: Russia's war in Ukraine set to be focus of G20 talks in Bali Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks likely to be overshadowed by tensions over the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time, GMT+2.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220707-live-russia-s-war-in-ukraine-to-dominate-g20-talks-in-bali

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version