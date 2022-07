Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 06:59 Hits: 6

One year after Haitian president Jovenel Moise was shot to death at his home in Port-au-Prince, no suspected mastermind or motive has yet been identified, with the investigation stalling amid a crumbling political environment.

