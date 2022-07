Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 08:00 Hits: 7

ALOR SETAR: As the flooding in Baling enters its fourth day, the devastation caused by the disaster can be seen in The Star's drone images. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/07/07/drone-images-reveal-the-devastation-of-the-baling-flood