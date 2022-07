Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 15:30 Hits: 2

The effects of the European Central Bank’s monetary tightening will not be evenly distributed across the eurozone – and could jeopardize financial stability in some countries. To avoid this outcome, the ECB must pursue targeted asset purchases.

