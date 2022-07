Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 07:08 Hits: 5

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will call on Group of 20 members this week to put pressure on Russia to support UN efforts to reopen sea lanes blocked by the Ukraine conflict and repeat warnings to China not to support Moscow's war effort.

