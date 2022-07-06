The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Donald Trump's deputy press secretary agrees to testify before the House January 6th Committee

Another top Trump White House aide has agreed to publicly testify before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, CNN reported Tuesday evening.

"Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary in the Trump White House until resigning shortly after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, has been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the insurrection and has agreed to testify at an upcoming hearing, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation," Katelyn Polantz and Ryan Nobles reported. "Matthews has been subpoenaed to testify at a public hearing as early as next week, sources tell CNN."

Also on Tuesday, the select committee announced it would hold its next public hearing next Tuesday, which CNN says is "expected to focus on the role of extremist groups on January 6."

Matthews resigned on the night of Jan. 6, saying she “was deeply disturbed by what I saw" and that "our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

Matthews defended Cassidy Hutchinson after her damning testimony before the select committee.

"Anyone downplaying Cassidy Hutchinson’s role or her access in the West Wing either doesn’t understand how the Trump WH worked or is attempting to discredit her because they’re scared of how damning this testimony is," Matthews said. "For those complaining of 'hearsay,' I imagine the Jan. 6 committee would welcome any of those involved to deny these allegations under oath."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/07/another-former-trump-aide-testify/

