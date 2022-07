Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 07:36 Hits: 2

KUALA LUMPUR: At least 34 motorcycles were damaged in a fire at the Kampung Muhibbah flats in Bukit Jalil here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/07/06/fire-damages-34-motorcycles-at-bukit-jalil-flats-police-found-signs-of-arson