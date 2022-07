Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 18:59 Hits: 1

To address global food insecurity made worse by the Ukraine war, world leaders are looking beyond mere aid, focusing on increased food production and improved supply chains.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2022/0705/Global-response-to-soaring-food-prices-Generosity-is-just-a-start?icid=rss