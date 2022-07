Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 05:41 Hits: 1

Hurt by sanctions over the war in Ukraine, many Russian IT professionals and firms – big and small – have relocated to Montenegro, taking advantage of visa-free entry and proximity to the wider European market.

