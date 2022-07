Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 13:18 Hits: 0

A recent visit to rural West Bengal revealed what the right mix of inspiration, empathy, and commitment can achieve in the classroom. Providing poor children in remote areas with an innovative, quality education can make a big, cost-effective change for the better in the lives of the poorest among us.

