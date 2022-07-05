The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As Uvalde Reels from School Massacre, a Look Back at Historic 1970 Chicano Walkout at Robb Elementary

Uvalde, Texas, school district police chief Pete Arredondo has resigned from his new position on Uvalde’s City Council after facing widespread criticism over his handling of the May 24 school massacre when an 18-year-old gunman shot dead 19 fourth graders and two teachers. State authorities say Arredondo was the incident commander who ordered officers to wait in the school’s hallway for over an hour instead of confronting the gunman. We speak with Sewell Chan, editor-in-chief of The Texas Tribune, which has led an investigation into the failed police response to the school shooting. “The heavy militarization of the region raises profound questions about why the police and law enforcement response was so lacking,” said Chan. We also feature the Tribune’s video report on a 1970 Mexican American student-led walkout that took place in Uvalde.

