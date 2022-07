Category: World Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 19:40 Hits: 0

Germany has suspended 120 million euros ($125 million) worth of infrastructure projects in Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Serb entity over its leaders' secessionist policies, the international peace envoy said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/germany-suspends-funds-bosnian-serb-entity/31928767.html