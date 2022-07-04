Mass shooting at Illinois July 4th parade kills at least two: report

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 17:30 Hits: 0

A mass shooting at a Highland Park, Illinois Independence Day parade has left at least two people dead and multiple people wounded, WGN 9 News reports. The Chicago Sun-Times says one of its reporters “saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.”

“I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun,” Highland Park resident Miles Zaremski told the Sun-Times. He also said he saw people who “got shot,” including “a woman covered with blood . . . She did not survive.”



Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet was at the parade and posted this video which shows a band playing while people run down the street terrorized.

Sweet also posted this photo, calling the scene a “bloodbath.”

“Illinois State Police said the shooting situation is ‘active,'” NBC 5 Chicago reports.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.

