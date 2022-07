Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 07:25 Hits: 5

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will press French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday for a tougher and time-limited tack on the Iranian nuclear negotiations, and warn that the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group is "playing with fire", an official said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220705-israeli-pm-to-press-france-on-iran-nuclear-negotiations-warn-hezbollah-playing-with-fire