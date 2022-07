Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 08:22 Hits: 5

MELAKA: A Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) enforcement officer claimed trial at the Session Courts at Ayer Keroh here to 12 counts of bribery amounting RM8,500. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/07/05/enforcement-officer-faces-jail-time-for-alleged-corruption