Category: World Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 15:28 Hits: 1

Despite running a current-account deficit for decades, America's investment income has remained positive, meaning that debt-servicing was never a problem for the US government. But, amid geopolitical tensions and monetary tightening, America’s external sustainability is hardly a foregone conclusion.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-inflation-monetary-tightening-risks-to-external-sustainability-by-yu-yongding-2022-07