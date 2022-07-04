The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

I Was Raped by My Father. Abortion Saved My Life : Prof. Michele Goodwin on SCOTUS the New Jane Crow

As the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, we speak with law professor Michele Goodwin, who has written extensively about how the criminalization of abortion polices motherhood. She discusses how on the eve of the court’s oral arguments in the Dobbs case in November, she wrote about how an abortion saved her life. She describes how the U.S. has historically endangered and denied essential health services to Black and Brown women, and calls new abortion restrictions “the new Jane Crow,” warning that they will further criminalize reproductive health and encourage medical professionals to breach their patients’ confidentiality and report self-administered abortions to law enforcement.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/7/4/michele_goodwin_abortion_saved_my_life

