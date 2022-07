Category: World Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 08:00 Hits: 6

The office of Uzbekistan’s prosecutor general said on July 4 that 18 people were killed during unrest in the Central Asian nation’s restive autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan that broke out last week over plans to curtail its autonomy.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/uzbek-president-fatalities-karakalpakstan-protests/31926986.html