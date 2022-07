Category: World Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 08:04 Hits: 6

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Torrential rain is lashing Australia's southeast coast, forcing thousands of people from their homes because of the danger of floods and landslides in a region battered by major flooding four times in the past 18 months. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/07/04/why-australia-is-battling-floods-again