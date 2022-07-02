Arizona GOP election official quits due to ‘very nasty’ threats from Donald Trump's supporters: report

Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 22:30 Hits: 6

Donald Trump's continued lies about the 2020 presidential election he lost has resulted in the loss of yet another GOP official.

"The elected county recorder and the elections director in Arizona’s Yavapai County are resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and heated criticism from backers of former President Donald Trump who accept his lie that he lost the 2020 election because of fraud," the Associated Press reported Saturday. "County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Friday that she is fed up with the "nastiness" and has accepted a job outside the county. Her last day will be July 22. She said longtime elections director Lynn Constabile is leaving for the same reason, and Friday is her last day."

The news comes less than a week after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed evidence of witness tampering during a public hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"A lot of it is the nastiness that we have dealt with," Hoffman said. "I’m a Republican recorder living in a Republican county where the candidate that they wanted to win won by 2-to-1 in this county and still getting grief, and so is my staff."

"I’m not sure what they think that we did wrong," she said. "And they’re very nasty. The accusations and the threats are nasty."

Ken Matta, the head of election security at the Arizona Secretary of State's office, quit his job in May, also citing the threats.

Early ballots for the August primary are to be mailed next week.

