Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 July 2022 09:23 Hits: 6

North Korea said cooperation between the US, South Korea and Japan to tackle Pyongyang's nuclear weapons, as they agreed during the NATO summit, was an excuse for the US to expand military influence in the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-says-us-seeks-military-supremacy-in-asia/a-62340944?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf