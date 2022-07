Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 20:17 Hits: 6

The Israeli military on Saturday said it shot down three unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah heading towards an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea, amid rising tension between Israel and Lebanon.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220702-hezbollah-launches-unarmed-drones-towards-israeli-gas-rig-in-disputed-waters