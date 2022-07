Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 July 2022 10:13 Hits: 7

(Reuters) - Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that all of Ukraine's Luhansk region had been "liberated" by Russian and separatist forces, the defence ministry said on Sunday. Read full story

