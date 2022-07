Category: World Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 12:06 Hits: 5

Rights activists say Serbia has broken the law by placing Kurdish activist Ecevit Piroglu in a de facto jail while pondering Ankara's demands for his extradition to Turkey to face terrorism charges.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/07/01/serbia-jailing-kurdish-politician-unlawfully-rights-groups-say/