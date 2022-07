Category: World Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

It will be many years before Ukraine becomes a European Union member state, but the country’s newly acquired candidate status is a strong morale boost in its existential war against Russia. The EU must now ensure that Ukraine eventually takes its place where it belongs – in the European family.

