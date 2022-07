Category: World Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 10:05 Hits: 2

The agreements adopted at the World Trade Organization's recent ministerial conference lay a foundation for members to rebuild trust, reach further deals, and advance much-needed institutional reforms to keep the global trade body fit for purpose. The goal must be to continue delivering results for people around the world.

