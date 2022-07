Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 03:59 Hits: 2

Trafficking of timber is rampant in the country because of the high demand for rosewood in China.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/gambia-bans-all-timber-exports-to-curb-rosewood-smuggling/a-62335882?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf