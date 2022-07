Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 06:10 Hits: 3

Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has prompted thousands of people critical of the war to leave Russia. Istanbul has proved a popular choice, either for transit or a new home.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russians-fleeing-war-and-repression-seek-solace-in-istanbul/a-62325191?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf