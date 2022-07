Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 05:14 Hits: 3

Powerful blasts rocked Ukraine's Mykolaiv in the early hours of Saturday, a day after authorities said 21 people were killed in Russian missile strikes near Odesa, on the Black Sea. Follow the latest developments here on our live blog, updated regularly as the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time, GMT+2.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220702-live-explosions-rock-ukraine-city-of-mykolaiv-a-day-after-deadly-strikes-near-odesa