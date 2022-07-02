The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Did Ukrainians really place anti-Russian stickers around Auschwitz? Nope.

Did Ukrainians really place anti-Russian stickers around Auschwitz? Nope. Several pro-Russian accounts have been circulating photos that they say show how Ukrainians put anti-Russian stickers in different places in Auschwitz, the former death camp run by the Nazis. The stickers say: "Russia & Russians – The only gas you and your country deserve is Zyklon B", a reference to the toxic gas used by Nazis to kill prisoners in the on-site gas chambers. 

