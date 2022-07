Category: World Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 11:16 Hits: 2

Central banks’ only real option for tackling inflation is to reduce demand – an approach that implies a significant drag on global growth. But even as interest rates rise, a recession can be avoided if policymakers recognize the large role that supply-side measures must play in restoring price stability.

