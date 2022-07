Category: World Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 14:10 Hits: 1

As governments and other donors accelerate much-needed aid to Ukraine, they should not simultaneously scale back development-assistance programs for Africa. Doing so would increase poverty, exacerbate food shortages, and undermine democracy on the continent.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ukraine-international-aid-africa-risk-by-chris-heitzig-and-richard-newfarmer-2022-07