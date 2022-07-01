The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Meet the Dutch Doctor Helping Expand Abortion Access by Mailing Safe Legal Pills Worldwide

As activists across the U.S. are mobilizing to defend reproductive rights, we speak to the Dutch physician Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, who has dedicated her life to circumventing anti-abortion laws, including providing abortions on ships in international waters and sending abortions pills around the world. She also discusses navigating censorship on social media platforms, telemedicine, the future of contraception and more. “This is not the moment anymore to stay within the law,” says Dr. Gomperts, referring to the end of Roe v. Wade. “This is the moment to make sure that women have access to safe abortions despite the law, because this is such an unjust law that is creating so much social inequality and that will affect, really, the most poor women in the country.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/7/1/rebecca_gomperts_prescribing_abortion_pills_abroad

