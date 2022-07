Category: World Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 08:14 Hits: 6

New Delhi has imposed a federal ban on some single-use plastics in a country that generates around 4 million tons of the material every year. Offenders can net hefty fines or a five-year jail sentence.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-bans-some-plastics-to-tackle-waste-crisis/a-62323529?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf