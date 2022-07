Category: World Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 09:17 Hits: 7

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would approve possibly reinstating the death penalty if parliament were to send a bill on the matter to him, broadcaster NTV cited him as saying on Friday. Read full story

