Category: World Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 09:05 Hits: 6

On the anniversary of the Srebrenica massacres, a few kilometres away from the annual commemoration, a nationalist group will screen a film praising Bosnian Serb forces and genocide convict Ratko Mladic for ‘liberating’ the enclave.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/07/01/nationalists-to-show-film-praising-serb-forces-on-srebrenica-anniversary/