After Jan. 6, Meadows Giuliani Sought Pardons; Cheney Says Trump Allies Tampering with Witnesses

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 12:54 Hits: 9

Former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, revealed Tuesday to the House January 6 committee that Meadows and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani both sought pardons after the insurrection. Meanwhile, in a video deposition with Trump’s former national security adviser Mike Flynn, who supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, Flynn repeatedly refused to answer questions from committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney. Cheney concluded the hearing by presenting evidence of possible witness tampering by allies of Trump.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/29/meadows_giuliani_asked_pardons_jan_6