The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

After Jan. 6, Meadows Giuliani Sought Pardons; Cheney Says Trump Allies Tampering with Witnesses

Category: World Hits: 9

Seg4 rudy mark

Former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, revealed Tuesday to the House January 6 committee that Meadows and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani both sought pardons after the insurrection. Meanwhile, in a video deposition with Trump’s former national security adviser Mike Flynn, who supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, Flynn repeatedly refused to answer questions from committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney. Cheney concluded the hearing by presenting evidence of possible witness tampering by allies of Trump.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/29/meadows_giuliani_asked_pardons_jan_6

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version