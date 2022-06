Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 11:02 Hits: 4

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday called the bombing of a crowded shopping centre in the city of Kremenchuk the latest in string of "barbarous attacks" against Ukraine. Read full story

