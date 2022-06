Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 15:50 Hits: 7

It’s time to state the obvious: The Republican Party has gone bull goose bonkers. Its leaders have turned the GOP brand into an unprincipled gaggle of corporate profiteers, hatemongers, and screwball conspiracy theorists. They’re so far out that even the Hubble Space Telescope can’t find them!

