Tragedy in Texas: 46 Found Dead in Suspected Smuggling Attempt Amid Biden's Harsh Border Enforcement

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 12:13 Hits: 6

At least 46 migrants were found dead Monday inside a sweltering tractor-trailer in Texas in one of the deadliest tragedies in recent decades. It comes as the Biden administration continues to enforce harsh border policies blocking most people from safely entering through ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border. Unless Biden revokes punitive immigration policies, “this is going to create more migrants dying in more unprecedented numbers,” says Fernando García, executive director of the El Paso-based Border Network for Human Rights.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/28/46_migrants_found_dead_tractor_texas