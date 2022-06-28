Texas Abortion Funds Push to Keep Supporting Patients as State AG Vows to Prosecute Advocates

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 12:25 Hits: 6

Is raising money to send pregnant people to another state to get an abortion aiding and abetting? We speak to Kamyon Conner, executive director of the Texas Equal Access Fund, the first Black woman to head the organization, about how Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has threatened to prosecute anyone violating a statewide abortion ban that was passed in the 1920s and never repealed. Lawmakers are also introducing bills to restrict FDA-approved abortion pills delivered through the mail. This heavily policed environment has placed pro-abortion organizations on high alert even as their work becomes more in demand. “Our abortion fund specifically is on the radar of anti-abortion extremists and our conservative elected officials,” says Conner.

