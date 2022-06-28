The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Investigation: Facebook Is Helping Anti-Abortion Clinics Collect Highly Sensitive Info on People

We look at the fight for privacy rights in a post-Roe America amid concerns that anti-abortion activists could use identifying data from online platforms like Facebook to target abortion seekers. Investigative reporter Grace Oldham describes how this data is already being used by medically unlicensed “crisis pregnancy centers” that actively lure patients to discourage them from seeking abortions. These anti-abortion clinics put people who are considering an abortion at risk to misinformation on reproductive health, or worse, open them to criminal prosecution, says Oldham, whose recent report for Reveal is headlined “Facebook and Anti-Abortion Clinics Are Collecting Highly Sensitive Info on Would-Be Patients.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/28/facebook_helps_anti_abortion_clinics_collect

