John Eastman's electronics seized by feds outside of restaurant: report

Former law professor and legal adviser John Eastman was searched and had his electronics taken last week when a number of Republicans were raided by federal agents.

According to CNN, around the same time that GOP leaders, a former Republican Trump elector from Georgia and a former Arizona Trump campaign staffer were being awakened by federal agents, John Eastman was also being searched. Appearing in a New Mexico court on Monday, Eastman said that he was filing a lawsuit saying that the search and seizure were "improper."

Eastman was leaving a restaurant after dinner with his wife and a friend when six investigators approached him and asked for access to his email on his iPhone 12.

"Eastman contends the agents 'forced' him to unlock his phone," said CNN. "A seizure warrant document included in Eastman’s filing noted any electronic devices agents seized were to be sent to Washington, DC, or the Justice Department inspector general’s forensic lab in northern Virginia."

