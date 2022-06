Category: World Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 19:54 Hits: 1

Spiking food prices caused by the war in Ukraine are threatening to push more people to the brink of starvation. If G7 countries don't deliver on aid, poorer nations might turn elsewhere.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g7-food-security-crisis-could-push-poorer-nations-into-china-s-arms/a-62281742?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf