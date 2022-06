Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 08:24 Hits: 6

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said it fired missiles against a weapons depot in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, with the subsequent explosion of ammunition triggering a fire in a nearby shopping mall. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/06/28/russia-says-hit-on-weapons-depot-in-kremenchuk-caused-fire-at-shopping-center